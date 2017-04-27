The first 100 days of Trump’s presidency have given us something we can all (probably) agree on, no matter our political opinions: hilarious late-night comedy sketches.

Whether Trump has made significant strides on promises made during his campaign or not, his 5 a.m. tweets, feuds with celebrities and rocky relationship with the media has given late-night hosts and comedy shows plenty of material to play with.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite moments so far, with the prospect of many more late-night laughs to come.

Alec Baldwin working doubletime

The only thing better than Alec Baldwin appearing
The only thing better than Alec Baldwin appearing as Trump on "Saturday Night Live," might just be Alec Baldwin appearing as Trump AND Bill O'Reilly at the same time. The Trump impressionist's skit on April 8, 2017, was a rip of "The O'Reilly Factor," and aired weeks before Fox News cut ties with him following allegations of sexual harassment. (Credit: NBC / @nbcsnl on Twitter)

Potential presidential reads

Jimmy Fallon offered a few title suggestions for
Jimmy Fallon offered a few title suggestions for potential books by President Donald Trump on "The Tonight Show" on March 27, 2017. Fallon planted the seed that the president's withdrawn health care bill could serve as the perfect muse, offering up titles such as "To Kill a Healthcare Bill," "The Giving Up Tree" and "Oh, the Places You'll Golf." We're still waiting for these titles to hit the shelves. (Credit: NBC / 'Tonight Show')

The Trump musical you didn't know you wanted

Ever wonder what President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer,
Ever wonder what President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway were like as kids? James Corden delivered "Donald: The Musical" on "The Late Late Show" on March 20, 2017. The reimagining of their childhoods, which starred Tim Minchin as Trump, Ben Platt as Spicer, Abigail Spencer as Conway and James Corden as Bannon, saw the youngsters singing about their futures to the tune of "When I Grow Up" from "Matilda the Musical." Spoiler: Little Trump dreamed of building walls and banning Muslims, according to the sketch, at least. (Credit: 'Late Late Show' via YouTube)

A dating app for Trump supporters

Forget Tinder -- Trump Mingle is where it's
Forget Tinder -- Trump Mingle is where it's at for Trump supporters who have tons of dislikes (Meryl Streep, "The Today Show," The New York Times) and similar vocabularies (pathetic, bad, sad). A nearly 3-minute long parody ad for the fake dating Republican dating app aired on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on March 14, 2017. (Credit: 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' via YouTube )

American Health Care Act or 'Pirates of the Caribbean'?

John Oliver called the American health Care Act
John Oliver called the American health Care Act comparable to the next "Pirates" movie, which would appropriately be titled "Pirates of the Caribbean 5: The Curse of Johnny Depp Getting Divorced & Needing the Money." "As will be the case with that movie, the early review of this thing have been rough," he said showing clips of talk-show hosts calling the act dead on arrival. "Much like the life behind Melania Trump's eyes," he said during "Last Week Tonight" on March 1, 2017. (Credit: 'Last Week Tonight' via YouTube)

Samantha Bee's 'original Trump haters'

After realizing the Trump presidency sparked a new
After realizing the Trump presidency sparked a new fitness trend ("walking slowly while lifting a one-pound weight" aka protesting against the president's policies), Samantha Bee decided to send correspondent Amy Hoggart to visit the "original Trump haters" in Scotland. In the clip, which aired on "Full Frontal" on Feb. 8, 2017, Hoggart explored the history of Trump International Golf Links and spoke to some locals about their own form of protest (like urinating on the course). (Credit: 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' via YouTube)

Trump and the Grim Reaper chill in the Oval Office

Many of Alec Baldwin's memorable Trump sketches on
Many of Alec Baldwin's memorable Trump sketches on "Saturday Night Live" took place before he took office, but one of his best post-inauguration was a cold open from the Oval Office on Feb. 5, 2017. "Steve Bannon" came out dressed as the Grim Reaper and the duo made a few key calls, even adding in that Mexico's president is a "bad hombre." (Credit: 'Saturday Night Live' via YouTube)

Jon Stewart and his clip-on tie

Jon Stewart dropped by
Jon Stewart dropped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" looking quite different on Jan. 30, 2017. Donning a dead animal on his head and a red tie down to the floor, the former "Daily Show" host read off a list of potential Trump executive orders. "China shall immediately and without hesitation send us their wall. Done. Boom," he said. The best part? His tie was a clip-on. (Credit: 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' via YouTube )

