Another day, another Twitter feud fueled by President Donald Trump's handle.

The president has insulted more than 300 people, places and things on Twitter since announcing his presidential run in June 2015, according to the New York Times.

Below, we take a look at the many celebrities who have been the target of Trump's tweets within that time period, including Snoop Dogg, Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzenegger and, of course, Megyn Kelly.