Another day, another Twitter feud fueled by President Donald Trump's handle.

The president has insulted more than 300 people, places and things on Twitter since announcing his presidential run in June 2015, according to the New York Times.

Below, we take a look at the many celebrities who have been the target of Trump's tweets within that time period, including Snoop Dogg, Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzenegger and, of course, Megyn Kelly.

Snoop Dogg: 'Failing career and all'

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" Trump tweeted on March 15, 2017, in response to Snoop's music video for "Lavender," which featured a scene of the rapper firing a fake pistol at a clown dressed like the president. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt)

Mark Cuban: 'Not smart enough to run for president'

"I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls. He's not smart enough to run for president!" Trump tweeted about the "Shark Tank" entrepreneur on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

Chuck Schumer: 'Fake tears'

Trump asked to start "an immediate investigation" into "fake tears" Schumer after calling him a "clown" in a series of tweets on Jan. 5, Jan. 31 and March 3. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

Meryl Streep: 'Over-rated actress'

One day after Meryl Streep gave her powerful and politically charged Golden Globes speech, Trump took to Twitter to call her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood." "For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that)," Trump tweeted on Jan. 9, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'Swamped' by poor ratings

You didn't think Arnold Schwarzenegger leaving "Celebrity Apprentice" would go without comment from Trump, did you? He cited "baggage" as his reasoning, which implied a connection to the many tweets the show's former host had sent out. Commenting on the show's poor ratings back in January, Trump wrote, "Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings matching, DJT." After the news of Schwarzenegger's departure from the show, Trump weighed in on Twitter yet again -- saying it wasn't a voluntary decision but that "he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings." Schwarzenegger hit back on Twitter: "You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker." (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

Megyn Kelly: 'Highly overrated'

Perhaps Trump's favorite person to Tweet about, Megyn Kelly has taken the brunt of numerous comments from the president. From telling her to get her facts straight, to calling her a "highly overrated anchor," and simply "crazy," the list can go on and on. Their back-and-fourth Twitter feud seems to have begun back in 2015, when Trump said she "really bombed" as moderator during an August Fox News debate. He has since called her "sick," a "lightweight" and "so average in so many ways," among other things. (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess)

'So-called' A-listers

Hillary Clinton's list of celebrity supporters was (and still is) extensive. "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 22, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan)

Alec Baldwin: 'Totally unwatchable'

It's no secret that Trump isn't a fan of Alec Baldwin's "SNL" impression. He first called the skit a "hit job" and later said it was "not funny" and "totally unwatchable." "The Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," he tweeted on Dec. 4, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / D Dipasupil)

'Highly overrated' cast of 'Hamilton'

That's OK. "Hamilton" isn't the buzziest production of our generation, or anything like that. The cast is actually "highly overrated," according to a tweet Trump sent on Nov. 20, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Katie Couric: 'Third rate reporter'

"Katie Couric, the third rate reporter, who has been largely forgotten, should be ashamed of herself for the fraudulent editing of her doc," Trump tweeted on May 31, 2016. Couric tweets about Trump pretty often, and appeared on "Late Night with Seth Myers" on Jan. 25, 2017, to speak about the president's rocky relationship with the media. "I think it's a bit scary to see such an adversarial relationship with the press, because as he tries to cast doubts on the credibility of a free press," Couric said. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano)

Joy Behar: 'Fired for lack of ratings'

In yet another attack on "The View," Trump bashed co-host Joy Behar on Jan. 7, 2016. "Joy Behar, who was fired from her last show for lack of ratings, is even worse on @TheView. We love Barbara," he wrote, referring to Barbara Walters who left the show she helped create in 2014. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky)

Whoopi Goldberg: 'Terrible. Very sad'

Sorry, Whoopi, Trump misses Barbara Walters. On Jan. 7, 2016, the president tweeted that "The View" ("once great") is now "in total freefall." "Whoopi Goldberg is terrible. Very sad!" he wrote. "The View" wrote back thanking Trump for watching. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Samuel L. Jackson: 'Not a fan'

In case you were wondering what the president thinks of Samuel L. Jackson (who previously said he'd flee the country if Trump won): "I don't know @SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven't played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials--boring. Not a fan," Trump tweeted on Jan. 6, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Cindy Ord )

Woody Johnson: Couldn't make it to playoffs

Even one of Trump's oldest friends isn't safe from his Twitter bashing. Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, was chosen to be Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom. "Woody Johnson, owner of the NYJets, is @JebBush's finance chairman. If Woody would've been w/me, he would've been in the playoffs, at least!" Trump tweeted on Jan. 4, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Adamucci)

Ronda Rousey: 'Not a nice person'

Losing her first match ever in a second-round knockout that shocked fans and the UFC world on Nov. 16, 2016, was hard enough for Rousey without Trump chiming in. "Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten - not a nice person," he tweeted on Nov. 15, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves)

John Oliver: 'A waste of time & energy'

John Oliver, who regularly blasts Trump on his late-night show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," asked the president to appear on his show back before the election on Oct. 31, 2015. Trump denied the request, calling it a "waste of time & energy" for him to appear on "his very boring and low rated show." (Credit: Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival / Dave Kotinsky)

Anderson Cooper: 'Absolutley worst'

Anderson Cooper apparently has "the absolutely worst anti-Trump talking heads on his show," according to a Trump tweet sent out on July 22, 2016. "Dopey writer O'brian knows nothing about me or my wealth. A waste," he wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano)

Paulina Vega: 'Hypocrite'

This one was a saga. It started when former Miss Universe Paulina Vega posted her opinion on Trump's immigration policies on July 2, 2015. A few days later, the then-presidential candidate called her a "hypocrite" on Twitter. "Miss Universe, Paulina Vega, criticized me for telling the truth about illegal immigration, but then said she would keep the crown-Hypocrite," he wrote. "Like I said in my statement, I'm naturally worried - not only as Miss Universe but as a Colombian and a human being - when injustices are going on," she later told Latina Magazine. (Credit: Getty Images / Grant Lamos IV)

Nicole Wallace: 'Doesn't have a clue'

".@WhoopiGoldberg had better surround herself with better hosts than Nicole Wallace, who doesn't have a clue. The show is close to death!" Trump tweeted about "The View" on June 24, 2015. (Credit: Getty Images for Glamour / Amy Sussman)

Neil Young: 'Total hypocrite'

Musician Neil Young asked Trump to stop using his song "Rockin' in the Free World" after the track was played during a rally announcing his presidential run. When Young claimed the now-president didn't have the rights to the track, Trump took the feud to Twitter claiming that Young "came to my office looking for $$ on an audio deal & called me last week to go to his concert." On June 24, 2015, Trump posted a photo of himself and Young shaking hands. The saga continued through June 2016 when Young posted a video to his Facebook page explaining that Trump had been continuously featuring his music without permission. (Credit: Getty Images for Autism Speaks / Kevork Djansezian)

Molly Sims: 'A disaster'

Adding Molly Sims as a regular guest co-host of "The View" in 2015 didn't do it for Trump. "The ratings for The View are really low. Nicole Wallace and Molly Sims are a disaster. Get new cast or just put it to sleep. Dead T.V.," he tweeted on June 24, 2015. (Credit: Getty Images )