Another day, another Twitter feud fueled by President Donald Trump's handle.
The president has insulted more than 300 people, places and things on Twitter since announcing his presidential run in June 2015, according to the New York Times.
Below, we take a look at the many celebrities who have been the target of Trump's tweets within that time period, including Snoop Dogg, Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzenegger and, of course, Megyn Kelly.
Snoop Dogg: 'Failing career and all'
Mark Cuban: 'Not smart enough to run for president'
Chuck Schumer: 'Fake tears'
ADVERTISEMENT
Meryl Streep: 'Over-rated actress'
Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'Swamped' by poor ratings
Megyn Kelly: 'Highly overrated'
'So-called' A-listers
Alec Baldwin: 'Totally unwatchable'
ADVERTISEMENT
'Highly overrated' cast of 'Hamilton'
Katie Couric: 'Third rate reporter'
Joy Behar: 'Fired for lack of ratings'
Whoopi Goldberg: 'Terrible. Very sad'
Samuel L. Jackson: 'Not a fan'
ADVERTISEMENT