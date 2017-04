OK, "The Office" is another workplace sitcom. But what set the American version of "The Office" apart from the British version is that the crew from Dunder Mifflin actually liked each other. While the colleagues were forced to spend working hours together, they also hung outside the office (this photo is from Jim and Pam's rehearsal dinner). They came together to help each other out in some their happiest and toughest times.

Michael Scott sums it up: "I'm best friends with everybody in the office. We're all best friends. I love everybody here. But sometimes your best friends start coming into work late and start having dentist appointments that aren't dentist appointments, and that's when it's nice to know you could beat them up."