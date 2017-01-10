HIGHLIGHTS David Lynch project will premiere May 21 with two-hour episode

Showtime’s revival of “Twin Peaks” finally has a launch date: May 21 at 9 p.m. The network announced Monday that the David Lynch creation, based on the classic ABC series of the early ’90s, will air eighteen episodes. Launch night will begin with a two-hour opener.

“Twin Peaks” ran just two seasons, in 1990 and 1991, but instantly established a new direction for network TV, or at least for ABC. The message: This isn’t what your mother or father grew up watching because (in fact) no one had ever grown up watching anything quite like it. ABC would eventually return to the familiar and comfortable, while the pay cable networks became home to the offbeat and adventurous. But “Peaks” became a cult classic, found new generations of fans, and got the TV industry to wonder about the feasibility of a whole new series. Showtime won this particular sweepstakes by winning the trust of those it needed to secure: Mark Frost and David Lynch, the original showrunners.

But Lynch later dropped out, apparently delaying production, and raising questions — now answered — about when this would actually air. (Lynch returned to the fold later and, as fans know, a “Peaks” reboot would have been unthinkable without him.)

In announcing the launch date to reporters at the biannual TV critics press tour in Pasadena, California, Showtime chief David Nevins told TV writers — according to a steady stream of bemused tweets — that Lynch will be so involved in the new “Twin Peaks” that it will essentially be “the pure heroin version” of his creation. After reporters struggled to get their heads around that particular thought, he also confirmed that the eighteen-episode reboot is “designed” to be a “closed-ended event” series, meaning that it will end at eighteen.

The reboot will feature many familiar faces, including Kyle MacLachlan, who reprises his role as FBI Agent Dale Cooper.