“Twin Peaks” fans looking for a damn good cup of coffee can head over to Greenpoint on May 16.

Showtime, Flavor Pill and BBQ Films will transform the Brooklyn Bazaar into an interactive party to celebrate the cult show’s new season that premieres on May 21.

Fans who RSVP to the free event can eat some grub at the “Double R Diner,” explore the Twin Peaks Lodge and interact with characters who are inspired by the show (played by actors from The Pink Room Burlesque).

Cosplayers will be able to enter the Miss Twin Peaks Pageant and win fun prizes. Logs and tape recorders are welcome.

Interested fans can RSVP at flavorpill.com.