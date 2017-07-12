Uma Thurman will come to Broadway for the first time in “The Parisian Woman,” a new political drama by Beau Willimon (“House of Cards”). Based upon Henry Becque’s 1885 French play “La Parisienne,” “The Parisian Woman” revolves around a Washington, D.C., socialite who is haunted by her past. The production is expected to open in late November. Pam MacKinnon (“The Heidi Chronicles,” “Amélie”) will direct.

Morton to be crowned king of ‘Hamilton’

Euan Morton will replace Brian d’Arcy James as King George in “Hamilton” beginning July 28. James originated the role of King George when “Hamilton” premiered at the Public Theater, but he left the show before it came to Broadway so that he could star in the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” Morton (who earned a Tony nomination playing Boy George in the flop 2003 musical “Taboo”) just finished touring the country in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” He is also now known as the father of child actor and theater critic Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies”).

Mamet threatens heavy fines for talking about his plays

Just how badly do you want to talk about “Glengarry Glen Ross”? Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet (whose most recent plays have been pummeled by critics) has banned any theater company that produces any of his plays from holding post-show talkback sessions, as reported by The Guardian. Not only that, a violation of the ban can subject a theater to a $25,000 fine. When “Oleanna” (Mamet’s controversial 1992 drama about a college professor accused of sexual harassment) was revived on Broadway in 2009, its producers held talkbacks following every preview performance (often featuring celebrity panelists). In a blog post written around the time, producer Ken Davenport suggested that having to shut down the talkbacks at Mamet’s insistence hurt the revival’s ability to build an audience.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ book to be released in November

“Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window,” a souvenir book about the Tony-winning musical with contributions from all three of its writers (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson), will be released in November, as per The Associated Press. It will be published by Grand Central Publishing, which was behind “Hamilton: The Revolution.” The book will include the musical’s complete lyrics and dialogue plus anecdotes about the show’s creation and development.

‘Newsies’ to be screened outdoors in Bronx

A filmed version of the stage adaptation of “Newsies,” which was recently shown in movie theaters and can be viewed online using digital platforms, will be screened outdoors for free on Monday night, July 24 at Williamsbridge Park Oval in Norwood, as part of the City of New York’s two-year-old Broadway in the Boros program. Cast members from the musical’s 2012 Broadway production will perform before the screening. “Newsies” is also set to return to movie theaters on Aug. 5 and 9.

‘Follies’ to be screened in movie theaters as part of NT Live

The National Theatre’s upcoming London revival of the Sondheim musical “Follies” (to be led by Imelda Staunton) will be screened in movie theaters as part of the NT Live series on Nov. 16. The lavish production will feature a 37-member cast and 21-member orchestra. Later this month, the London revival of “Angels in America” (with Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield) will come to movie theaters as part of the popular series.

Spotted . . .

Mandy Patinkin at “Hamlet” at the Public Theater . . . Pink at “Sleep No More” . . . Sarah McLaughlin at “Come From Away” . . . Zach Braff at “Waitress” . . . Brenda Vaccaro at “The Play That Goes Wrong” . . . Dianna Agron at “1984.”