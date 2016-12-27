Raul De Molina of Univision has covered New

Raul De Molina of Univision has covered New Year's Eve in Times Square for nearly 20 years. (Credit: Univision)

Comments

More like this

Nicole Celebs share their resolutions for 2017 Singer Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey welcome third child Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have reacted with Harrison Ford, William Shatner and other celebs wish Carrie Fisher well

Comments