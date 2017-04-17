The Vulture Festival returns to New York City for a fourth year next month, with an impressive lineup of entertainment stars announced Tuesday.

Highlights of the weekend-long festival, set to take place May 20-21 at Chelsea’s Milk Studios, include a number of high-profile figures in conversation with New York magazine writers. Stephen Colbert, Sarah Jessica Parker, Aziz Ansari and Kevin Bacon are all set to appear at individual events, while “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess will be offering up tastings from of his latest pinot noir wine line.

Chelsea Handler is scheduled to present a cooking demonstration alongside chef José Andrés; and the cast of “Shameless” -- Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy and Nancy Pimental -- will appear for a panel discussion.

Tickets for the festival go on sale to the general public April 20 (Citi Card members can purchase April 18-19) at vulturefestival.com. Event prices range from free to $150.