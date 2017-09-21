The time has come for Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole to take off the makeup. The Broadway musical “War Paint,” in which the Tony winners play cosmetics giants Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), will play its last performance at the Nederlander Theatre on Dec. 30, following 33 preview and 300 regular performances.

Betsy Wolfe stops ‘Carousel’ ride

Weeks after it was announced that Betsy Wolfe (“Bullets Over Broadway,” “Falsettos”) would play Carrie Pipperidge in the upcoming Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” Wolfe officially departed the production because of unspecified “scheduling difficulties.” Wolfe’s replacement has not yet been named.

Bob Martin to bring back Man in Chair character

Man in Chair, the unlikely and unforgettable narrator of the 2006 musical comedy “The Drowsy Chaperone,” is coming back — but not in a revival of “Drowsy.” Bob Martin, who originated the role, will return to the character (and the chair) in order to provide narration and critical commentary during “Hey, Look Me Over!,” the first production of the upcoming Encores! series at City Center. The series will consist of excerpts from musicals that have not yet received full Encores! productions such as “Mack & Mabel,” “Greenwillow” and “Wildcat.” It will play City Center beginning Feb. 7.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ goes American

Can a new cast keep “The Play That Goes Wrong” on the wrong path? The original English cast of the knockabout farce has played its final performance Sept. 17. Beginning this week, a new all-American cast has taken over. Despite generally unspectacular weekly grosses, the show has managed to hang on since opening in April at the Lyceum Theatre to mixed reviews.

‘Addams Family’ wins high school popularity contest

“The Addams Family” musical flopped on Broadway in 2010, but it’s become a hit with high schools. According to Dramatics magazine, “The Addams Family” was produced more than any other musical by high schools during the 2016-2017 school year, followed by “Beauty and the Beast,” “Shrek,” “Seussical” and “Cinderella.”

Spotted…

Judi Dench and Beyoncé at “Dear Evan Hansen”… Roger Waters at “The Terms of My Surrender.”