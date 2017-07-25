Between Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and a whole list of cable TV stations in the mix, it can be hard to keep track of when your favorite shows return.

Just go ahead and clear your evenings or set your DVRs now to make way for new seasons of "Broad City," "Jane the Virgin" and more.

Below, the dates you need to know.



JULY

“Shark Week” (Season 30): Yes, there have been 30 seasons of Discovery's weeklong shark-themed special and we're not expecting to get sick of it anytime soon. Get your shark shirts, hats and shoes ready for July 23.



AUGUST

“Difficult People” (Season 3): Billy’s (Billy Eichner) relationship with New York City is on the rocks when the 10-episode third season premieres on Aug. 8.

“Bachelor in Paradise” (Season 4): Whoever wins viewers' hearts, but doesn't win "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay's, will probably be spending the summer in paradise. The series was expected to hit ABC on Aug. 8, but production was halted after allegations of misconduct. It's not yet clear if the series will return.

“South Park” (Season 21): Fans can probably expect the Comedy Central show to align with current-day political issues when it returns on Aug. 23 at 10 p.m.

“Broad City” (Season 4): It’s been hard tackling the highs and lows of everyday life in NYC since the latest season of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” ended in April. Thankfully, we won’t have to do it alone too much longer. The show’s new season is slated to premiere on Aug. 23 at 10:30 p.m. We'll see Abbi and Ilana get new jobs and take an impromptu vacation.



SEPTEMBER

“Fuller House” (Season 3): The Tanners -- err, the Fullers -- are back in full sitcom swing. D.J., Kimmy, Stephanie and the kids are returning to Netflix for a third season on the 30th anniversary of the "Full House" premiere, Sept. 22.

“This Is Us” (Season 2): The Pearson family is returning to bring us another dose of heartbreak, which may mean we’ll find out how Jack died. Even if we don’t there’s a pretty good chance the second season will feature more flashbacks from Jack’s pre-Rebecca days. The season premiere is slated for Sept. 26.

“The Goldbergs” (Season 5): In its penultimate season, launching Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., we’ll see big changes for Erica who just graduated from William Penn Academy.

“Superstore” (Season 3): The second season finale was literally devastating for the Superstore crew. Hopefully, we’ll see them back in their domain when the third season picks up on Sept. 28.

“How to Get Away with Murder” (Season 4): The drama is really, really heating up for Annalise’s team. Without giving away too much, the season will pick up with the group trying to figure out who killed someone close to them. It will air on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m.



OCTOBER

“Shark Tank” (Season 9): The sharks are gearing up to find the best investment opportunities when the season premieres on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

“The Middle” (Season 9): The Hecks never fail to remind you that your dysfunctional family isn’t so bad after all. Last season’s finale saw Sue crash the car, Brick get a chair at the table (finally) and Axl contemplate a summer trip to Europe. “The Middle” returns on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

“Jane the Virgin” (Season 4): “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Poser, who appeared in the third season finale, will have a recurring role in the dramedy as Jane’s potential love interest, according to Deadline. Watch Jane stumble her way through parenting and romance when the series returns on Oct. 13.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Season 3): Low ratings can’t keep Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) down. She’ll be back on Oct. 13.

“Stranger Things” (Season 2): Will things get even darker and, um, stranger in the Netflix original's second season? Yes. It is slated to hit the streaming service in full on Oct. 27, right near Halloween. Coincidence? We think not.