Between Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and a whole list of cable TV stations in the mix, it can be hard to keep track of when your favorite shows return.

Just go ahead and clear your evenings or set your DVRs now to make way for new seasons of "Orange is the New Black," "Broad City" and more.

Below, the dates you need to know.

April

"The Get Down" (Part 2): Set in the Boogie Down Bronx, the second half of this Netflix show is to be released on April 7. The streaming service released the first six episodes of Season 1 on Aug. 12, keeping viewers on their toes for news of the show’s return.

“Pretty Little Liars” (Season 7): Fingers crossed we’ll finally find out who A (or A.D., rather) is when the final season of “PLL” returns to Freeform on April 18.

"Gotham" (Season 3): The NYC-filmed show will return on April 24 after a short mid-season hiatus.

May

"Master of None" (Season 2): Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang's Emmy-winning show's second season will be available to stream on Netflix on May 12. In the teaser trailer, Dev (Ansari) and Arnold (Eric Wareheim) are seen riding Vespas in what can only be during Dev's pasta-filled trip to Italy.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 3): “Kimmy Schmidt” is coming back on May 19, but that’s not even the best part. See Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), basically queen of the Netflix show, go full-on Beyoncé in the third season’s new teaser trailer.

“Casual” (Season 3): The Zander Lehmann-created comedy series will be back for round three on May 23, with a 13-episode run on Hulu.

June

“Orange is the New Black” (Season 5): It’ll be a bittersweet return to Litchfield when “Orange Is the New Black” returns to Netflix. The show’s fifth season will be available for binging on Netflix on June 9.

July

“Game of Thrones” (Season 7): If you’re not all caught up on the Lannisters and such, you have some time to try to piece it all together. The highly anticipated seventh season of “Game of Thrones” will hit HBO on July 16.

August

“Broad City” (Season 4): It’s been hard tackling the highs and lows of everyday life in NYC since the latest season of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” ended in April. Thankfully, we won’t have to do it alone too much longer. The show’s new season is slated to premiere in August.

“Difficult People” (Season 3): Billy’s (Billy Eichner) relationship with New York City is on the rocks when the 10-episode third season premieres on August 8.