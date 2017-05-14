Between Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and a whole list of cable TV stations in the mix, it can be hard to keep track of when your favorite shows return.

Just go ahead and clear your evenings or set your DVRs now to make way for new seasons of "Orange is the New Black," "Broad City" and more.

Below, the dates you need to know.

May

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 3): “Kimmy Schmidt” is coming back on May 19, but that’s not even the best part. See Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), basically queen of the Netflix show, go full-on Beyoncé in the third season’s new teaser trailer.

"The Bachelorette" (Season 13): Nick Viall wasn't the one for Rachel Lindsay. Her heartbreak has landed her the star of her very own season, and ABC's first black lead on "The Bachelor" franchise. Her journey to find love begins on May 22 at 8 p.m.

“Casual” (Season 3): The Zander Lehmann-created comedy series will be back for round three on May 23, with a 13-episode run on Hulu.

June

“Orange is the New Black” (Season 5): It’ll be a bittersweet return to Litchfield when “Orange Is the New Black” returns to Netflix. The show’s fifth season will be available for binging on Netflix on June 9.

"Younger" (Season 4): The show's creator, Darren Star, promises this season will be the "best season yet." Starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, season 4 kicks off on TVLand at 10 p.m. on June 28.

July

“Game of Thrones” (Season 7): If you’re not all caught up on the Lannisters and such, you have some time to try to piece it all together. The highly anticipated seventh season of “Game of Thrones” will hit HBO on July 16.

August

“Broad City” (Season 4): It’s been hard tackling the highs and lows of everyday life in NYC since the latest season of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” ended in April. Thankfully, we won’t have to do it alone too much longer. The show’s new season is slated to premiere in August.

“Difficult People” (Season 3): Billy’s (Billy Eichner) relationship with New York City is on the rocks when the 10-episode third season premieres on August 8.

October

"Stranger Things" (Season 2): Will things get even darker and, um, stranger in the Netflix original's second season? Yes. It is slated to hit the streaming service in full on Oct. 31. Coincidence? We think not.