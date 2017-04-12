Calling all Jedi-wannabes: This is your chance to land a guest role in the upcoming "Star Wars" movie.

Mark Hamill (aka Luke Skywalker) and Daisy Ridley (Rey) announced a contest for fans who want to feel the force in celebration of the "Star Wars" saga’s 40th anniversary on May 25. The stars of “The Last Jedi” teamed up with charity-based contest site Omaze to give fans the chance to win three force-filled prize experiences, including the opportunity to appear in the upcoming Han Solo flick.

Fans who enter at omaze.com/starwars have the chance to visit the London-based set, score a VIP tour, meet directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller — oh, and star as an extra alongside the cast.

Who knows, maybe you’ll even get to board the Millennium Falcon with Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, who all have major roles in the film.

Other prizes include a trip to Los Angeles to attend the premiere and a night with a friend at Skywalker Ranch.

A $10 donation, benefiting Unicef and Starlight Children's Foundation, gets you 100 entries.

The contest runs through May 11, with one winner chosen weekly.