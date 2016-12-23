Lin-Manuel Miranda has set up a Prizeo sweepstakes to win a pair of tickets to all three “Hamilton” productions in New York, Chicago and San Francisco while contributing to Planned Parenthood.

Miranda, whose mother, psychologist Luz Towns-Miranda, is on the national board of directors of the nonprofit Planned Parenthood Action Fund, says a $10 donation will buy a chance for the trifecta — six tickets, plus travel for two, two-night hotel stays in all three cities and backstage meetings with all three casts.

The creator of the megahit musical credits his mother’s charitable work, which “for so many years has shaped me into who I am today.” If you donate more than $10, he says, “we will give you extra entries to win and some pretty cool rewards.”

The sweepstakes ends Jan. 11 at midnight, and the winner will be announced on or after Jan. 23.