The “Star Wars” franchise confirmed on Wednesday that Woody Harrelson has joined the cast of its upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in a statement Wednesday, adding that “his ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at Ping-Pong.”

The 55-year-old star’s role has not yet been specified. Alden Ehrenreich has previously been announced to play Han Solo in the yet-to-be-titled film, while Donald Glover will play Lando Calrissian. “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke has also been named among the cast.

The movie is currently slated for a 2018 release.