Tiffany Schwantes was among a group of advanced-stage

Tiffany Schwantes was among a group of advanced-stage cancer patients modeling in the SMGlobal Catwalk presentation for Say Yes to HOPE during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Reuters / Andrew Kelly)

Comments

More like this

Emily Ratajkowski, Liu Wen and Amber Valletta attend Emily Ratajkowski, more celebs spotted at NYFW Can't-miss New York Fashion Week looks from Alexander Alexander Wang, Christian Siriano and more NYFW reviews Marla Maples, left, and Tiffany Trump, Maples' daughter First daughter Tiffany Trump hits NYFW

Comments