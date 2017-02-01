Kanye West is coming back.

After a pretty dramatic 2016, from the cancelation of his Life of Pablo tour after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris to the controversy surrounding his Yeezy Season 4 collection, the rapper will debut a line at New York Fashion Week for the fall/winter 2017 season.

Yeezy Season 5 will be shown on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m., according to Vogue. Though West has chosen some high-profile locations in the past for his NYFW shows -- Madison Square Garden and Roosevelt Island -- this Yeezy collection is slated to appear at Pier 59 Studios at Chelsea Piers, a frequented location for fashion shows and presentations.

Though the choice in location may indicate something more low-key for West's line, it's pretty hard to imagine anything but buzzworthy when it comes to a Yeezy fashion show.

Last year, the Yeezy Season 4 collection felt some heat -- literally -- in the fashion world, as members of the media – and 100 models – were left standing in the sun for hours. When the 30-minute show, that started more than an hour late, finally appeared, reviews were overall mixed for the line, consisting of sheer nude fabrics and see-through plastic boots.

West, who's been pretty quiet on social media as of late, has not made any announcements regarding the show.