Kylie Jenner may have created the biggest crowd of this round of New York Fashion Week.

Hundreds of fans lined up, beginning in the wee hours Monday morning, in hopes of getting into the Kardashian-Jenner sister's latest pop-up, which opened shop at 10 a.m. at 27 Mercer St. in SoHo.

Though the lines wrapped around Mercer, Canal and Greene streets, attendees didn't seem discouraged. When one Kylie fan was asked how long she planned to wait in line, she answered simply with, "As long as it takes."

"I'm skipping class for this right now," she said.

Jenner's mom -- and momager -- Kris was in attendance Monday, posting a video of the cheering crowd to her Twitter.

"Wow thank you NYC for coming out to see Kylie's Pop Up store this morning!!!!!" she tweeted.

The pop-up will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, until all merchandise has been sold. But by the looks of it, Monday may be your only chance to get your hands on lip kits, sweatshirts and more.

Check out the photos of these lines and see if Jenner's gloss and merch are worth the wait.

No sneak-peeks here Jenner's pop-up shop left a lot to the imagination, as windows and doors were covered with a bold pink hue to keep whatever's inside as exclusive as possible. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Jenner's pop-up shop left a lot to the imagination, as windows and doors were covered with a bold pink hue to keep whatever's inside as exclusive as possible. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

The front of the line These fans have been waiting since at least early Monday morning -- that's right, many Kylie Cosmetics diehards showed up super early to get a good spot in line. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) These fans have been waiting since at least early Monday morning -- that's right, many Kylie Cosmetics diehards showed up super early to get a good spot in line. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

911...fashion emergency? The NYPD was on the scene at the Kylie Jenner pop-up, with barricades at the ready for the big crowds. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) The NYPD was on the scene at the Kylie Jenner pop-up, with barricades at the ready for the big crowds. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Bundled up New Yorkers braved the cold all in the name of Kylie; Jenner's fans came prepared in parkas, scarves and even blankets to wait in line. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) New Yorkers braved the cold all in the name of Kylie; Jenner's fans came prepared in parkas, scarves and even blankets to wait in line. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

No sign of a pop-up here Lines winded through SoHo to the point where passersby couldn't tell what all the hubbub was about. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Lines winded through SoHo to the point where passersby couldn't tell what all the hubbub was about. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

The line continues... Kylie fans patiently wait toward the end of the line on Greene Street for entrance into the pop-up. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Kylie fans patiently wait toward the end of the line on Greene Street for entrance into the pop-up. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)