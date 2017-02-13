Madeline Stuart, NYFW model with Down syndrome who

Madeline Stuart, NYFW model with Down syndrome who made her first catwalk appearance in 2015, launched her own label in NYC on Sunday. (Credit: Reuters / Andrew Kelly)

Comments

More like this

Prabal Gurung underscored his love and respect for Models make statement at Prabal Gurung, more NYFW reviews Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Kylie Jenner, more celebs spotted at NYFW Tiffany Schwantes was among a group of advanced-stage Cancer patients hit NYFW runway

Comments