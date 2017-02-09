New York Fashion Week brings high-profile celebrities to the city for more than a week in September and February.

You'll spot them in the front row at top designers' shows or even strutting their stuff on the runways.

See photos of celebrities at New York Fashion Week fall and winter 2017.

Victoria Justice Actress Victoria Justice attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Actress Victoria Justice attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Naomi Campbell British supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, at the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss) British supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, at the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Paris Hilton Celebrity Paris Hilton attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Celebrity Paris Hilton attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Adriana Lima Model Adriana Lima attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Angela Weiss) Model Adriana Lima attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Angela Weiss)

Scarlett Johansson Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss)