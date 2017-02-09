New York Fashion Week brings high-profile celebrities to the city for more than a week in September and February.
You'll spot them in the front row at top designers' shows or even strutting their stuff on the runways.
See photos of celebrities at New York Fashion Week fall and winter 2017.
Victoria Justice
Actress Victoria Justice attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss)
Naomi Campbell
British supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, at the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss)
Paris Hilton
Celebrity Paris Hilton attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss)
ADVERTISEMENT
Adriana Lima
Model Adriana Lima attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Angela Weiss)
Scarlett Johansson
Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the 19th annual amfAR New York City gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8, 2017, the start of New York Fashion Week. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Angela Weiss)
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on Feb. 8, 2017, in Venice, Calif. Although not technically in New York City, the show started NYFW one day early. (Credit: Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger / Rich Polk)