Models, stylists, designers, photographers and bloggers will take the city by style storm come Feb. 9.

As the new fall/winter collections hit runways, fashionistas without a front row seat can still take part in the NYFW festivities at parties, events and more.

Here's where to get in on the action, with or without an invitation.

Get a free fashion illustration at Triumph Hotels Triumph Hotels has teamed up with fashion illustrator Holly Nichols to offer free sketches during NYFW to capture your street style look. Nichols' sketches will be available at Hotel Chandler (12 E. 31st St.) on Feb. 13, Hotel Belleclaire (250 W. 77th St.) on Feb. 14, Hotel Edison (228 W. 47th St.) on Feb. 15 and the Iroquois (49 W. 44th St.) on Feb. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. (Credit: @hnicholsillustration, courtesy of Triumph Hotels) Triumph Hotels has teamed up with fashion illustrator Holly Nichols to offer free sketches during NYFW to capture your street style look. Nichols' sketches will be available at Hotel Chandler (12 E. 31st St.) on Feb. 13, Hotel Belleclaire (250 W. 77th St.) on Feb. 14, Hotel Edison (228 W. 47th St.) on Feb. 15 and the Iroquois (49 W. 44th St.) on Feb. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. (Credit: @hnicholsillustration, courtesy of Triumph Hotels) (Credit: @hnicholsillustration, courtesy of Triumph Hotels)

Get street stylish Street style photographers from New York and beyond will be on the prowl for great shots of NYFW attendees. Head outside any Fashion Week venue for your chance to not only spot your style icons but also to be spotted. (Credit: Getty Images) Street style photographers from New York and beyond will be on the prowl for great shots of NYFW attendees. Head outside any Fashion Week venue for your chance to not only spot your style icons but also to be spotted. (Credit: Getty Images)

Get charitable during NYFW The Set NYC is partnering with Fruit of the Vine to make this NYFW event, on Feb. 15, give back, with 20 percent of proceeds donated to the charity to help end local homelessness. Fashion shows from Venus Pearl Alers, Jaime Filomio and more, as well as performances from various local artists, will fill this evening with plenty of Fashion Week creativity. (Lovecraft Bar, 50 Ave. B, Manhattan, $5 minimum donation, facebook.com/events) (Credit: The Set NYC) The Set NYC is partnering with Fruit of the Vine to make this NYFW event, on Feb. 15, give back, with 20 percent of proceeds donated to the charity to help end local homelessness. Fashion shows from Venus Pearl Alers, Jaime Filomio and more, as well as performances from various local artists, will fill this evening with plenty of Fashion Week creativity. (Lovecraft Bar, 50 Ave. B, Manhattan, $5 minimum donation, facebook.com/events) (Credit: The Set NYC)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Chat with fellow fashionistas Style blogger Treyonna De'Sha, who's behind the local site Portreys, is hosting a NYFW viewing party on Feb. 11. Watch a live-stream of fall/winter shows, and chat with editors, bloggers and fashion lovers alike about the latest trends. Attendees who choose the "Front Row Perks" ticket will receive a mini makeover by Lyne Cosmetics, as well as enjoy a wine tasting and make some last-minute Valentine's Day cards at the "Seal It With a Kiss" bar. (The Work Inn, 295 Madison Ave., Manhattan, 1 to 5 p.m., free to $20, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Portreys) Style blogger Treyonna De'Sha, who's behind the local site Portreys, is hosting a NYFW viewing party on Feb. 11. Watch a live-stream of fall/winter shows, and chat with editors, bloggers and fashion lovers alike about the latest trends. Attendees who choose the "Front Row Perks" ticket will receive a mini makeover by Lyne Cosmetics, as well as enjoy a wine tasting and make some last-minute Valentine's Day cards at the "Seal It With a Kiss" bar. (The Work Inn, 295 Madison Ave., Manhattan, 1 to 5 p.m., free to $20, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Portreys)