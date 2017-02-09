It's that time again: New York Fashion Week has returned to the city for more than a week of runway shows, presentations and beyond.
The twice-annual fashion event runs through Feb. 16.
We review the fall/winter collections, from your favorite iconic designers to those making their NYFW debuts.
Keep checking back for real-time updates from New York Fashion Week.
Tommy Hilfiger
The clever designer award goes to Tommy Hilfiger, who moved his traditionally New York-based show to the boardwalk in Venice Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, the day before New York Fashion Week officially opened -- thus avoiding this winter's worst snowstorm. The elaborate gig was a music festival-inspired extravaganza that included street performers, grub trucks, graffiti muralists, skateboarders and carnival rides (including a gigantic slide) to sate the fun-seeking needs of nearly 3,000 people who reportedly attended the event. Lady Gaga was one of them, fresh off her Super Bowl smash.
As for the clothes -- shimmery patent short shorts and skirts, stripes, color-blocking, patchwork and patches; minuscule crop and bikini tops; sheer boho Liberty print dresses along with a heavy dose of American flag motifs and a smashing denim duster. In all, a saucy mash-up of East Coast prep meets Cali-cool. While many designers in New York will show clothes for next fall, Hilfiger, a huge proponent of the "see-now-buy-now" trend, showed spring styles. His second Tommy X Gigi collection -- inspired by model/muse Gigi Hadid who opened and closed the show (little sis Bella was in it, too) -- was reportedly already blowing out immediately after at tommy.com. Within the collection's mix: bomber jackets starting at $295, a patch-laden canvas backpack, $129.50 and a brightly colored patchwork skirt, $119. And, as if the drama of the spectacle was not enough, Fergie performed after the show. Wow! (Anne Bratskeir)(Credit: Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger / Rich Polk)