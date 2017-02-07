It’s nearly upon us — New York Fashion Week officially kicks off Thursday.

To give you a taste of what labels have in store for fall/winter 2017, here are some inspiration sketches and themes that will appear on the runways this season.

Christian Siriano "For my fall 2017 collection, I was inspired by the beehive sand formations in the valley of Fire State Park. The grooved lines and unique design created by wind caused a beautiful layered effect that inspired a collection full of powerful silhouettes and strong expressive shapes. The deep clay-colored valley inspired a rich and golden color palette full of open-weave textiles and luxe copper velvets. The collection is elegant and bold but modern for our customer." (Credit: Christian Siriano)

Mariana Valentina "The collection was inspired by the story of a French North African girl migrating to NYC with nothing but her clothes and eventually becomes renowned for her exotic gowns and robes made from the beautiful fabrics of her country, which she designed herself." (Credit: Mariana Valentina)

Libertine "During the dark days we're going through politically, we've managed to build one of the lightest, brightest collections we've ever done. It's a mash up of Romanian gypsy, Ann Getty interiors, Handel's 'Xerxes' and pop art -- mixed up in the way Libertine does best." (Credit: Libertine)

Taoray Wang "This season I was inspired by a modern Chinese drama depicting the Qing dynasty crossing over from ancient times to our modern world." (Credit: Taoray Wang)

Lavanya Coodly "Effortlessly Urbane was on my mind as autumn/winter 2017 unraveled. Updated touches to classic silhouettes, gender neutral tones and splashes of bright colors mixed with hand beading and luxurious fabric convey glamour, comfort, sensibility and fond memories." (Credit: Swetha Gavirneni)

Son Jung Wan "For fall 2017, Son Jung Wan was inspired by the fashion sensibility of the '80s with exaggerated silhouettes and bold colors. Handcrafted knits in lipstick red, Pepto pink and sea green layered with thick velvets to create a sense of drama." (Credit: Son Jung Wan)

Romeo Hunte "The NYFW 2017 collection is inspired by neo-plasticism color variances while bridging the past and the present of modernity." (Credit: Romeo Hunte )

Nicholas K "'90s hip-hop." (Credit: Nicholas K )

Claudia Li "Take me away to a different place and time." (Credit: Claudia Li)