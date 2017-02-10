The snow didn't keep these celebrities from donning red for women's heart health during NYFW.

Jessie James Decker, "Orange is the New Black" stars Diane Guerrero and Lorraine Toussaint and other A-listers attended the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show hosted by Katie Holmes on Thursday night. The show was held at Hammerstein Ballroom in midtown.

See photos from the star-studded event.

Star Jones and Pinky Star Jones and her dog Pinky attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Star Jones and her dog Pinky attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

Rachel Platten Singer Rachel Platten walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Singer Rachel Platten walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

Katie Holmes Katie Holmes attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Katie Holmes attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

Diane Guerrero Diane Guerrero prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Diane Guerrero prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

Jessie James Decker Jessie James Decker attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Jessie James Decker attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

Lorraine Toussaint Actress Lorraine Toussaint prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Actress Lorraine Toussaint prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show presented by Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)