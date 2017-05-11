It’s that time again.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday — a day to treat the moms in your life and show your appreciation. But don’t worry, they don’t have to know that you’ve procrastinated. 

If you’re looking for a special last-minute something for your mother, spouse or friend, here are a few ideas.

Breads Bakery babka in bed set

Breads Bakery

Treat mom to babka for breakfast with this gift set, which comes with a cutting board, bouquet of flowers and, of course, chocolate babka, in a tote bag. Available Friday through Sunday, $49; 18 E. 16th St., 212-633-2253, breadsbakery.com

(Credit: Breads Bakery)

Maman necklace

Maman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Maman has launched its first jewelry item, made in collaboration with Ariana Ost. It has the cafe’s name (which literally means “mom” in French) in gold, silver or rose gold plating. $36; 239 Centre St., 212-226-0700, 211 W. Broadway, 646-882-8682, 80 Kent St., Greenpoint, 347-689-9195, mamannyc.com

(Credit: Camila Guitierrez)

Soludos TGIF smoking slipper platform espadrille flats

Soludos

These espadrille flats will provide comfort — and a sense of humor — when running around the city. $85; Bloomingdale’s, 504 Broadway, 212-729-5900, 59th Street and Lexington Avenue, 212-705-2000, bloomingdales.com

(Credit: Bloomingdale's)

FEED Brooklyn tote

FEED

At FEED’s new retail location, you can find unique gift-ready items like this exclusive Brooklyn tote. And in line with the company’s mission to fight hunter, each purchase provides 10 meals to Brooklyn schools. $35; FEED Shop & Cafe, 55 Water St., DUMBO, feedprojects.com

(Credit: FEED)

Dempsey & Carroll subway stationary

Dempsey & Carroll

The transit aficionado will get a kick out of this subway-inspired stationary collection, which has a token motif engraved at the top of each card and envelops lined with station artwork. $65; 1049 Lexington Ave., 212-570-4800, dempseyandcarroll.com

(Credit: Dempsey & Carroll)

Sundays manicure

Sundays

Treat mom to a manicure combined with meditation at this new wellness-focused nail salon, which uses its own brand of nontoxic polish, too. Prices vary; 51 E. 25th St., 646-998-5711, Saks Fifth Avenue, 611 Fifth Ave., second fl., dearsundays.com

(Credit: Justin Bridges)

Instant Pot 7-in-1 pressure cooker

Instant Pot

Fans of this little gadget — a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and steam all in one — swear by it. Among its feats: It can steam potatoes in just 15 minutes. $99.95; Target, multiple locations, target.com

(Credit: Target)

New Balance for J.Crew in-transit pullover in stripe

J.Crew

This bold pullover is perfect for wearing on a run, to and from the gym or chasing little ones around the playground. $80 (on sale); multiple locations, jcrew.com

(Credit: J.Crew)

Samsung POWERbot R9040 Wi-Fi robot vacuum

Samsung

For a group gift, go in on this robot vacuum — which is compatible with Amazon Alexa — for the techy mom in your life. $499.99 (on sale); amazon.com

(Credit: Amazon)

Athleta techie terry capri

Athleta

You can’t go wrong with comfy sweatpants, and this semi-fitted, drawstring waist pair delivers. $69; multiple locations, athleta.gap.com

(Credit: Athleta)