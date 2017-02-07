Meditation studio MNDFL continues to grow to meet demand. Its third NYC location opened earlier this week, and like the Greenwich Village and Upper East Side spaces before it, features plenty of plants and green walls. There are two meditation rooms, which are available for self-guided practice when classes aren’t in session, as well as a community space to hang out before or after class.

The classes: The wellness space offers a variety of 30-, 45- and 60-minute meditation classes, which are primarily for beginners, in areas like breath, love, heart, intentions, emotions and mantra.

Amenities: Variety of cushions, backjacks and chairs for your practice; free tea from Rishi Tea; shop, where you can buy cushions, mugs, apparel, books and more

Membership: $75/first month unlimited

Drop-in rate: $10 first class and MNDFL 101, $18-$25 signature classes

Info: 208 N. Eighth St., Williamsburg, mndflmeditation.com