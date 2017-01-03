New York City’s studio scene continues to grow. If you’re looking to mix up your workout routine or start that New Year’s resolution off right, here are five new places to know.

For HIIT: RIPPED Fitness

The Westchester studio expanded to NYC when it opened on the Upper East Side this past fall. Its 50-minute hybrid workout features 25 minutes of high-intensity cardio intervals on Woodway Treadmills and 25 minutes of strengthening, weight-lifting and core — for an efficient session that promises to get you, well, ripped. $32/class; 1432 Second Ave., 212-774-1990, rippedfit.com

For weight-training: LIFTONIC

Book a bench for this weights-only group fitness studio, which opened last month in the Meatpacking District. Its 50-minute workout is designed to build strength, improve posture and accelerate metabolism through body-weight and dumbbell exercises and Pilates-like movements. Workouts change every month so you can up your weight and don’t plateau — or get bored. $34/class ($17/first class); 13 Gansevoort St., 212-220-0529, liftonic.com

For dance: Pon De FLO

After a soft opening in December, this studio officially opened this week, specializing in a reggae dance- and HIIT-based workout. If you have two left feet, don’t worry — the 60-minute classes are geared toward all dance abilities. $34/class ($20/first class); 156 Mott St., 646-896-1815, pondeflo.com

For barre: Pop Physique

The popular barre studio expands in NYC with a second location opening Jan. 14 on the Bowery. The space will feature two studios, with its signature spot design, for its 60-minute ballet barre-based workout. To celebrate its opening, the studio will offer free classes on Jan. 14 and 15 at 9:45, 10:15, 11 and 11:30 a.m. $32/class; 270 Bowery, second floor, popphysique.com

For cardio: The Class by Taryn Toomey

Taryn Toomey already has a following here for her cathartic cardio workout, with classes held at Bandier’s in-store studio in Flatiron and Downtown Dance Factory in TriBeCa. But this month, she opens her own studio, where you can sweat and scream it out during the 75-minute session. The space is slated to open in late January, with custom details like crystal-lined floors. Pricing info TBD; 22 Park Place, third floor, taryntoomey.com