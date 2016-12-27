With New Year’s resolutions right around the corner, ’tis the season for healthy cookbooks and lifestyle guides. Check out these new and forthcoming releases:

“The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide”: Instagram sensation Kayla Itsines (5.9 million followers and counting) releases her first lifestyle book, which includes her 28-day workout program and meal plan. $27.99; out Dec. 27

“Body Kindness”: In this “anti-diet” book, nutritionist Rebecca Scritchfield shares steps for achieving body positivity through food, fitness, sleep and more. $14.95; out Dec. 27

“Goop Clean Beauty”: Find skin-boosting recipes, sleep tips, detoxing guides and more in this beauty guide from the editors of Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop. $30; out Dec. 27

“Clean Eating Alice: The Body Bible”: A personal trainer with an Instagram following, Alice Liveing shares more than 80 healthy recipes and HIIT workouts in her “bible.” $24.99; out Jan. 3

“Food, Health and Happiness”: This cookbook, featuring 115 healthy recipes, might become one of your new favorite things: It’s by none other than Oprah Winfrey. $35; out Jan. 3

“Bowls of Plenty”: James Beard Award-winning food writer Carolynn Carreño shares recipes for healthy and delicious whole-grain meals. $28; out Jan. 17