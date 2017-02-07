Trade your standard dinner date for a workout this Valentine’s Day. There may be no better bonding experience than enduring a challenging fitness class together and cheering each other on. And if you’re looking for something sweet, follow it up with a well-deserved smoothie. Here’s where to find workouts perfect for partners.

Switch Playground

The South African studio brought its hour-long HIIT workout to NYC late last year. The class is designed so that pairs move through 20 stations that work your strength, cardio and core — perfect for those looking to work out with a partner. No two classes are alike, but stations might include rowing, biking, boxing, treadmill running, ropes and TRX, with a two-minute circuit at each one. The darkly-lit room, colored lights and in-studio DJ add a nightclub atmosphere. $35/class; 130 E. 12th St., 917-472-7724, switchplaygroundusa.com

Om Factory

The popular destination for aerial yoga is also home to AcroYoga — the challenging partner workout that blends yoga and acrobatic techniques, like doing the bow pose on someone’s feet. Both of its Manhattan locations have a variety of AcroYoga offerings, from the basics to intermediate master classes to “jams,” a freestyle session where you can practice — and show off — your new skills. $20/class; 265 W. 37th St., 17th floor, 212-616-8662, 873 Broadway, suite 202, 212-353-3500, omfactory.yoga

Warrior Bridge

For more acrobatic conditioning, head to this South Street Seaport studio. Newbies are welcome at any of its AcroYoga classes, which teach the foundations of the practice, including solar, which incorporates elements of flight and inversions. For little ones interested in learning AcroYoga, there are also classes geared toward ages 5 through 12. $20/class; 250 Front St., warriorbridge.com