What are cats doing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show? They’re strutting their stuff and showing off their feline power at an event known best for its top dogs.

The Westminster Kennel Club recently recognized the Bengal cat as one of 2017’s newest breeds. In turn, cats made a special appearance at the multi-day event for the first time in a few years during “Meet and Compete” at Piers 92/94 on Feb. 11, a partnership between AKC Meet the Breeds and the Masters Agility Championship.

Chance, a Sphynx cat from Philadelphia, sits quietly but alert at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Chance, a Sphynx cat from Philadelphia, sits quietly but alert at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Hellen Wheelz, a Savannah cat, gets a nuzzle at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Hellen Wheelz, a Savannah cat, gets a nuzzle at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Visitors watch a Bengal cat at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JEWEL SAMAD) Visitors watch a Bengal cat at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JEWEL SAMAD) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JEWEL SAMAD)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

A British Shorthair takes a needed nap during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) A British Shorthair takes a needed nap during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

An American Shorthair cat named Maggie hangs out as people look at cats and dogs at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show that included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) An American Shorthair cat named Maggie hangs out as people look at cats and dogs at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show that included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Jeff, a Bengal cat, walks on a treadmill at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Jeff, a Bengal cat, walks on a treadmill at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Foyet, a Donskoy cat from Rhode Island, looks out calmly at the crowd at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Foyet, a Donskoy cat from Rhode Island, looks out calmly at the crowd at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Chelsey, a Peterbald cat, is a little sleepy during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Chelsey, a Peterbald cat, is a little sleepy during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, which included the eighth AKC Meet the Breeds day in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE