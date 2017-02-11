A British Shorthair takes a needed nap during

A British Shorthair takes a needed nap during the 8th AKC Meet The Breeds portion of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.7. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

