Your dogs are guaranteed to ‘woof’ down these treats.

New Yorkers are known to have discerning taste and our dogs shouldn’t be any different.

But you don’t have to look far to find a gourmet treat to pamper your pup in the five boroughs. From vegan treats to peanut butter or foie gras, city pups can get it all.

— by CHLOE: Pick up this vegan shop’s signature “pupcakes” with oats ($1.95) or a “Bag o’ Dog Bones” ($5) to bring home to your little one. The restaurant, which sells beautiful sweets and salads that are basically Instagram bait, donates $1 for every bag of peanut butter dog bones they sell to The Humane Society.

Find them: by CHLOE in the West Village (185 Bleecker St.) and Flatiron (60 W. 22nd St.)

— Bocce’s Bakery: This dog bakery stores their treats at their Brooklyn warehouse on the border of Bedford Stuyvesant and Williamsburg. New Yorkers can find their wholesome treats (think fresh ingredients like beef sourced from Pat LaFrieda) on their website or at several stores throughout the city, including Whole Foods and Shake Shack.

Find them: boccesbakery.com

— Bouchon Bakery: If peanut butter or chicken is just not fancy enough for your pup, head to Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller’s French bakery for a bag of foie gras dog bones. Pick up one ($1.25) or a whole bunch (7 bones for $8).

Find them: Bouchon Bakery at Rockefeller Center (1 Rockefeller Plaza) and Bouchon Bakery & Café Time Warner Center (10 Columbus Circle, third floor).

— Clementine Bakery: Head to this Bedford Stuyvesant vegan bakery for all natural and gluten free treats ($1.50 each). But these aren’t your ordinary pet-store kind — they are made with oats, banana, carrots and peanut butter. A few just not enough? The bakery also makes custom and wholesale orders by the dozen.

Find them: Clementine Bakery (395 Classon Ave.)

— Milk & Cookies Bakery: Your dog will thank you if you pick him up some cute bones from this Greenwich Village shop. Made with whole wheat flour, pumpkin puree and peanut butter, these are sure to get Fido’s tail wagging. The treats come in bags of two bones for $3.50.

Find them: Buy in their store (19 Commerce St.) or on their website (milkandcookiesbakery.com)