The weather is heating up (yay!). So grab some sunglasses and your pup and head outside.

As summer inches closer, amNewYork has some suggestions for making the most out of these increasingly warm days.

1. Head to Brooklyn Flea: While you can’t bring Fido to the Williamsburg location on Saturdays (pesky state park rules), your furry baby is definitely welcome in DUMBO on Sundays. Find a list of vendors and other info at brooklynflea.com.

2. Go to the beach: Dogs are allowed to hang out on the sand and boardwalk at Rockaway Beach up until Memorial Day weekend. Your furry friend is allowed on the boardwalk at Coney Island all year (and on the actual sand until May 1). Find all the rules on different city beaches at nycgovparks.org.

3. Go to a dog park: There are more than 50 dog runs in all five boroughs where your pup can run free and unleashed. Find a list of dog parks by you at nycgovparks.org.

4. Go on a hike: Get out of the city and soak up some fresh air as you and Fido take in the views. There are many hiking trails just north of the city, including the Blue Mountain Reservation Loop in Westchester, a free 5-mile, dog-friendly route. Find the hike right for you at the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference’s website, nynjtc.org.