Still sad that the Giants won't be making it to the Super Bowl? New Yorkers have another team to root for on Feb. 5: Team Fluff.

The furry lineup will face off against Team Ruff at Puppy Bowl XIII, which airs at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

All three of the New York-based pups involved will be playing for Team Fluff, giving locals a clear favorite. Meet the three athletes below, and learn more about the other Puppy Bowl players at animalplanet.com.

Hope Hope, a 19-week-old female Labrador/hound mix, hails from Unleashed. (Credit: Animal Planet / Keith Barraclough) Hope, a 19-week-old female Labrador/hound mix, hails from Unleashed. (Credit: Animal Planet / Keith Barraclough)

Buddy Love Buddy Love is a 14-week-old male dachshund/pit bull mix from Mr. Bones & Co. (Credit: Animal Planet / Keith Barraclough) Buddy Love is a 14-week-old male dachshund/pit bull mix from Mr. Bones & Co. (Credit: Animal Planet / Keith Barraclough)

Precious Precious, a 15-week-old female American pit-bull/terrier mix, is from the ASPCA. (Credit: Animal Planet / Keith Barraclough) Precious, a 15-week-old female American pit-bull/terrier mix, is from the ASPCA. (Credit: Animal Planet / Keith Barraclough)