An All American dog takes on the polls

An All American dog takes on the polls during the 4th Masters Agility Championship of the Westminster Kennel Club in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Comments

More like this

Marla Maples, left, and Tiffany Trump, Maples' daughter First daughter Tiffany Trump hits NYFW Can't-miss New York Fashion Week looks from Calvin Calvin Klein, Nicole Miller and more NYFW reviews Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker were spotted Sarah Jessica Parker, more celebs spotted at NYFW

Comments