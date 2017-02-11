The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an animal lover's paradise.

Top canines from around the world are set to demonstrate their skills during the 141st annual event at Piers 92 and 94 and at Madison Square Garden.

The four-day event started off on Feb. 11, with the best in show winner to be announced on Feb. 14.

See photos from the Masters Agility Championship and more.

A dog competes during the an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017. during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes during agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes during an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes in an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes in an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes in an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes in an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes in an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes in an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes in an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A dog competes in an agility event on Feb. 11, 2017 during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

A Belgian Sheepdog, a first timer at the show, get s some affection from adoring fans during the 8th AKC Meet The Breeds day in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

A Bulldog watches passersby during the 8th AKC Meet The Breeds day in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

A dog takes a jump during the 4th Masters Agility Championships in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

A Beagle anxiously awaits to be petted again and again by passersby during the 8th AKC Meet The Breeds day in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

A Tri-Colored Chocolate Beagle snuggles with a visitor during the 8th AKC Meet The Breeds day in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

An All American dog takes on the polls during the 4th Masters Agility Championship of the Westminster Kennel Club in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

A Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen walks the see-saw during the 4th Masters Agility Championship and 8th AKC Meet The Breeds in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

People mingle at the Meet the Breeds/agility at the 4th Masters Agility Championship and 8th AKC Meet The Breeds in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Handlers take to the agility course for practice without their dogs at the 4th Masters Agility Championship of the Westminster Kennel Club in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

A Pomeranian takes a jump at the 4th Masters Agility Championship of the Westminster Kennel Club in New York Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)