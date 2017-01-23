Rain, rain, come our way -- we're ready for you.

You know how every bodega umbrella you've ever splurged for in a time of need has ended up in a trash can just hours later?

Prepare for the rainy season in NYC with a stylish -- and practical -- umbrella you'll always be happy to have at your side.

Totes Stick Umbrella The geometric pattern on this Totes umbrella is sleek enough to pair with any New York wardrobe. The compact design is a great option for anyone looking for something to throw in their work bag. ($19.99, target.com) (Credit: Totes) The geometric pattern on this Totes umbrella is sleek enough to pair with any New York wardrobe. The compact design is a great option for anyone looking for something to throw in their work bag. ($19.99, target.com) (Credit: Totes)

Kate Spade Rain Check Umbrella Clear umbrellas are a go-to in New York, since you can easily maneuver your away around a crowded street. This Kate Spade design has an adorable "Rain Check?" on the front and black trim so you know how far your semi-invisible umbrella reaches. ($38, katespade.com) (Credit: Kate Spade New York ) Clear umbrellas are a go-to in New York, since you can easily maneuver your away around a crowded street. This Kate Spade design has an adorable "Rain Check?" on the front and black trim so you know how far your semi-invisible umbrella reaches. ($38, katespade.com) (Credit: Kate Spade New York )

Hunter Original Moustache Bubble Umbrella Hunter is a go-to brand for rain boots, which come in handy for those larger-than-life puddles found on city streets. Match your boots with this colorful domed umbrella -- which comes in red, black and coral --- that keeps you in your own bubble inches away from other rainy New Yorkers. ($60, hunterboots.com) (Credit: Hunter) Hunter is a go-to brand for rain boots, which come in handy for those larger-than-life puddles found on city streets. Match your boots with this colorful domed umbrella -- which comes in red, black and coral --- that keeps you in your own bubble inches away from other rainy New Yorkers. ($60, hunterboots.com) (Credit: Hunter)

Sky Umbrella The Sky Umbrella actually has local roots. Debuted in 1992 by the MoMa Design Store, this black umbrella with a cloudscape inside can be seen all over the city. Get one of your own to shield yourself from the rain in style. ($55, momastore.org) (Credit: MoMA Store ) The Sky Umbrella actually has local roots. Debuted in 1992 by the MoMa Design Store, this black umbrella with a cloudscape inside can be seen all over the city. Get one of your own to shield yourself from the rain in style. ($55, momastore.org) (Credit: MoMA Store )

J. Crew Pocket Umbrella For an umbrella just as cute as it is small, check out the pocket umbrella by J. Crew, which comes in red navy (pictured) and navy with ivory stripes. Enclosed in a matching pouch, this is the perfect umbrella to carry daily in case of rainy emergencies. ($26.50, jcrew.com) (Credit: J. Crew) For an umbrella just as cute as it is small, check out the pocket umbrella by J. Crew, which comes in red navy (pictured) and navy with ivory stripes. Enclosed in a matching pouch, this is the perfect umbrella to carry daily in case of rainy emergencies. ($26.50, jcrew.com) (Credit: J. Crew)

Totes Automatic Stick Umbrella Really want to stand out? This supersized rainbow umbrella will do the trick -- and is sure to keep you dry. ($20, kohls.com) (Credit: Totes) Really want to stand out? This supersized rainbow umbrella will do the trick -- and is sure to keep you dry. ($20, kohls.com) (Credit: Totes)

Henri Bendel Izak Girls Umbrella For those who love a label, this classic choice from Henri Bendel is sure to get recognized. The brown and white striped umbrella has a carrying strap and matching case for New Yorkers on the go. ($68, henribendel.com) (Credit: Henri Bendel ) For those who love a label, this classic choice from Henri Bendel is sure to get recognized. The brown and white striped umbrella has a carrying strap and matching case for New Yorkers on the go. ($68, henribendel.com) (Credit: Henri Bendel )

Vinrella Wine Bottle Umbrella Stop whining about the rain with this cute umbrella wine bottle disguise. Available in a fun pattern, it's sure to brighten your cloudy day. If only it was raining chardonnay ...($20, shoptiques.com) (Credit: Shoptiques ) Stop whining about the rain with this cute umbrella wine bottle disguise. Available in a fun pattern, it's sure to brighten your cloudy day. If only it was raining chardonnay ...($20, shoptiques.com) (Credit: Shoptiques )

Bloomingdale's Ruffle Dot Umbrella For a basic black umbrella with a little bit of a frill, try this foldable variety from Bloomingdale's. The wooden handle adds some retro style to this wind-resistant style. ($36, bloomingdales.com) (Credit: Bloomingdale's) For a basic black umbrella with a little bit of a frill, try this foldable variety from Bloomingdale's. The wooden handle adds some retro style to this wind-resistant style. ($36, bloomingdales.com) (Credit: Bloomingdale's)