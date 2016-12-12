Cold weather is upon us!

And with the last snow day far away, and freezing temps continuing into the foreseeable future, shouldn't you mind all that is reasonable and be prepared when you head outside?

If you're not yet armed with a good winter coat, here are our suggestions.

Cloudscape Car Coat Make your outerwear speak for itself with this playful coat from Anthropologie. Designed with tufts of faux fur to create a "cloudy" pattern, this wool-blend coat also has a zip front to keep the cold out. $198, anthropologie.com (Credit: Anthropologie)

Striped Button Front Tailored Coat This poly-blend coat from Banana Republic is fully lined for added warmth. The white stripe detailing on the sleeves and bottom of the coat adds extra style to the classic, front-button silhouette. $298, bananarepublic.gap.com (Credit: Banana Republic)

Textured Wool Coat This tailored coat from Lands' End is structured but also meant to be comfortable. With an oversized hood and a warm, fully lined wool blend, this is an easy addition to a cold-weather wardrobe. $179, landsend.com (Credit: Lands' End)

Wool-blend Coat Peacoats are a classic, go-to winter coat and this long, wool-blend option from H&M is both stylish and affordable. The coat comes in dark camel, blue and black. $79.99, hm.com (Credit: H&M )

Short Faux Fur Coat Go classic -- but faux -- in a black "fur." This coat, from Zara, has side pockets and a hidden front zip. $169, zara.com (Credit: Zara)

BDG Alessi Boucle Relaxed Hooded Coat This coat from BDG relaxes the peacoat. With an oversized hood, this knit coat may feel more like wearing a blanket than outerwear. $109, urbanoutfitters.com (Credit: Urban Outfitters)

Plaid Coat The bold pattern on this double-breasted coat will add some winter white to your cold-weather look. This coat is a wool blend and is fully lined, which will help keep you warm. $99, hm.com (Credit: H&M)

Kimchi Blue Kira Oversized Faux Fur Jacket Add a unique winter piece to your wardrobe with this faux-fur coat. This tri-tone jacket may become your next evening outerwear go-to. $189, urbanoutfitters.com (Credit: Urban Outfitters)

Masculine Coat Camel coats have been in style for quite a while, but this long coat from Zara adds a bit of a modern flair with a contrast collar. This coat has simple front buttons and large front pockets to keep your hands warm. $189, zara.com (Credit: Zara)

Faux Fur-Trim Hooded Parka Channel your inner Alpine skier with this water-resistant jacket from Rachel Roy. The fur-trimmed hood and warm lining will definitely get you through a city winter. $109.99, macys.com (Credit: Rachel Roy)

Thermoball Hooded Parka When city weather turns Arctic, a parka is a must. Though many name-brand options run upwards of your entire paycheck, North Face has more affordable looks that will still keep you warm and dry in even the worst blizzard. This parka, which comes in a variety of colors, is insulated, water repellent, and long enough to keep your entire body warm. $230, thenorthface.com (Credit: The North Face)

Wool Blend Wrap Coat Sometimes simplicity is the way to go. This French Connection wool number keeps you warm without the frills. The D-ring belt closure makes this easy to layer for especially chilly days. $198, nordstrom.com (Credit: French Connection)

Cuddle Up Faux Fur Jacket As the name implies, this shaggy jacket brings the volume. The large collar and sleeves can help you bundle up in the cold. Pair this pink number with an all-black outfit for a statement-making look. $148, betseyjohnson.com (Credit: Betsey Johnson)

Long Ultrawarm Coat Available in five colors, this down-filled coat keeps you warm and dry even when it's blizzard season. It's also machine washable, a major plus after slushy days. $239, llbean.com (Credit: L.L. Bean )