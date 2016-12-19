Go home, winter. We're already over you.

Snow, ice, grosser-than-usual subways, tourists: These are just a few of our least favorite things, and they all join forces to make the season a horrible nightmare.

Here are some of the worst things about winter in the city.

The plague Otherwise known as the common cold, once you get sick, it's hard to stop your nose from dripping for the entire season. Thanks, germ-packed subway cars. (Credit: iStock) Otherwise known as the common cold, once you get sick, it's hard to stop your nose from dripping for the entire season. Thanks, germ-packed subway cars. (Credit: iStock)

Snow It's all fun and games 'til the first snowfall -- that's when things get real. New Yorkers rush to the store to stock up on necessities ahead of snowstorms that usually amount to nothing, while the subways slow down or stop altogether. And if New York does get significant snow, it doesn't melt until April -- so good luck navigating those pesky snow banks. (Credit: Getty Images / Astrid Riecken) It's all fun and games 'til the first snowfall -- that's when things get real. New Yorkers rush to the store to stock up on necessities ahead of snowstorms that usually amount to nothing, while the subways slow down or stop altogether. And if New York does get significant snow, it doesn't melt until April -- so good luck navigating those pesky snow banks. (Credit: Getty Images / Astrid Riecken)

Everything about the subway Hope you weren't planning to go anywhere this winter because the subways are slower, smellier and more disgusting than usual. Add in the slippery snow residue and coughing, sneezing straphangers aboard the train, and it's unlikely you'll make it to work with your sanity intact. (Credit: MTA via Flickr) Hope you weren't planning to go anywhere this winter because the subways are slower, smellier and more disgusting than usual. Add in the slippery snow residue and coughing, sneezing straphangers aboard the train, and it's unlikely you'll make it to work with your sanity intact. (Credit: MTA via Flickr)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Super hot apartments Cuddling up under the covers all winter? Yeah, right. That radiator lurking in the corner becomes your worst enemy when you're in shorts and a tank top mid-January. (Credit: iStock) Cuddling up under the covers all winter? Yeah, right. That radiator lurking in the corner becomes your worst enemy when you're in shorts and a tank top mid-January. (Credit: iStock)

No actual snow days Have a laptop? Will work. Snow days are a myth. #SorryNotSorry (Credit: iStock ) Have a laptop? Will work. Snow days are a myth. #SorryNotSorry (Credit: iStock )

Slush puddles Ah, slush puddles -- the arch nemesis of all New Yorkers. No matter how far you leap, you'll still somehow end up knee-deep in a lake-like sea of misery. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Ah, slush puddles -- the arch nemesis of all New Yorkers. No matter how far you leap, you'll still somehow end up knee-deep in a lake-like sea of misery. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Work holiday parties Because you don't spend enough time together during the week as it is. (Credit: iStock) Because you don't spend enough time together during the week as it is. (Credit: iStock)

The airport Long lines, weather delays and families who don't enjoy spending time together typically plague LaGuardia and JFK airports through the holiday season. (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Long lines, weather delays and families who don't enjoy spending time together typically plague LaGuardia and JFK airports through the holiday season. (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE