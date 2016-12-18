With the holidays falling on the weekend this year, winter break is just a week for NYC public school students. But if you’re looking for ways to fill the time, here’s what’s going on at some of the city’s family-friendly museums.

New York Hall of Science

Kids can get hands-on over winter break with the museum’s Remake the Holidays programming. Workshops in recyclable materials such as textiles, paper, plastic and glass and metal will inspire visitors to be creative and find new uses for goods. Activities are free with admission unless otherwise noted. Dec. 27-30 between noon-4 p.m., admission $15 adults, $12 children ages 2-17; 47-01 111th St., Corona, 718-699-0005, nysci.org

New-York Historical Society

Throughout the school vacation week, the children’s museum will host special programming in conjunction with its model train exhibition “Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection,” from a storytime and craft session to a scavenger hunt, that are free with admission. Closed Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; admission $20 adults, $12 students, $6 children ages 5-13; 170 Central Park W., 212-873-3400, nyhistory.org

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Get in the spirit with the museum’s holiday programming, which celebrates Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. Activities include a West African Dance class, jewelry design and a workshop in creating a 3D holiday window display. Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, admission $12; 212 W. 83rd St., 212-721-1223, cmom.org

National Museum of Mathematics

The museum is open throughout the holiday — including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day — so you can explore its two floors of hands-on activities that are all about math. Families can also organize a tour through the museum through its new “Derivatives” program Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this month (register in advance at derivatives.momath.org). Admission $15 adults, $9 children and students; 11 E. 26th St., 212-542-0566, momath.org

Museum of the City of New York

Beyond its current exhibitions, including the interactive “New York at Its Core,” the museum is holding holiday programs that explore Jewish culture and celebrate Kwanzaa, as well as workshops in making art, stained glass, paper snowflakes and snow globes. Events are free with admission. Dec. 24-30, closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, admission $14 adults, $10 students, FREE for ages 19 and under; 1220 Fifth Ave., 212-534-1672, mcny.org