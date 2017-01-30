Every fashion girl has her breaking point. Whether it’s a nor’easter bearing down on the city or tear-inducing temperatures, it can be tempting to declare “style be damned!” and bundle oneself up beyond recognition. It need not be so — with some fine tuning of sartorial choices, one can still be chic while retaining precious body heat. Beyond the usual suspects of scarf, hat and gloves, here are our winter styling essentials.

L’Etoile Sport windbreaker vest

Sure, it might be designed with golf in mind, but we think this unobtrusive nylon vest is perfect for layering. $185 at letoilesport.com

Sorel ‘Addington’ waterproof nubuck boots

Featuring rubber traction soles, waterproof nubuck leather and a fleece lining, these edgy heeled boots pack all the protective punch the brand is famous for. $275 at net-a-porter.com

Adidas neo women’s essential windbreaker

For unbearably blustery days, there’s just no beating an old-school windbreaker. Paper- thin, it can be popped on underneath a winter coat. We love this new style from Adidas, which features eco-friendly recycled polyester. $40 at adidas.com

Uniqlo HEATTECH extra warm scoop neck tee

The Japanese brand’s line of insulating basics is even warmer this season, with argan oil added to its warmth- retaining technology. $19.90 at uniqlo.com

Tory Burch oversized square sunglasses

Make like Jackie O and cover those peepers with a pair of shades that will shield from wind and bitter temps. Opt for a lighter lens gradient for gray days. $195 at bloomingdales.com

Wolford merino tights

There’s no need to ditch the miniskirt with these cozy wool-nylon-blend tights. $75 at wolfordshop.com