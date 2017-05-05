Authorities on Friday announced the indictment of 14 people they said operated a heroin ring in Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau.

The 15-month investigation revealed that the narcotics ring distributed more than 23,000 doses of heroin weekly and sold about $170,000 worth of the drug per week, federal, state and local officials said at a news conference in Mineola.

“The message to dealers should be very clear. If you are selling heroin, we will find you,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Investigators used search warrants and found two firearms, ammunition, about $12,000 in cash, 1,000 prepackaged packs of heroin and loose heroin which, when packaged, would have been more than 2,000 additional bags, officials said.

Of the 14 indicted, one is in custody awaiting arraignment and another is yet to be caught, officials said. Twelve others were arrested as part of the investigation, officials said.

The drug ring was led by Leigh Jackson, 45, who lived in Bushwick, Brooklyn, officials said, adding that Jackson and others would distribute the drug to dealers in barber shops and auto body shops in Nassau, Queens and Brooklyn.

Investigators tracked the drug Jackson sold, branded Taster’s Choice, and found it was responsible for at least one fatal overdose in June 2016, officials said.

“The heroin was of a relatively high quality and was sought after by addicts,” Singas said.

Jackson sold the drug for $60 a gram, and sold a 100-bag sleeve for $500, officials said.

His longtime partner, Karan Young, is a retired NYPD narcotics bureau detective and collected money stemming from the drug sales, authorities said. Young also works as a customer service assistant for Delta Air Lines at LaGuardia Airport, officials said.

Jackson was arrested at his home on April 26 and flashed officers a PBA card that read “please show consideration MOS (member of service) husband.”

Jackson supplied the drug to two Elmont men, Hamilton Croft and Roger Liburd, who would resell it to customers in Hicksville, Levittown and Long Beach, officials said.

Croft, a known Bloods gang member, was arrested in February and charged in a July 2011 shooting that left the victim a quadriplegic, officials said. The victim died of his injuries nearly five years later, authorities said.

Croft was charged with murder in the second degree, as well as and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree for his drug sales on Nassau County, officials said.

Four of the defendants, including Jackson, face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of operating as a major trafficker.

“Kids are dying almost every day here in Nassau County, and we have to focus on the problem,” Nassau County Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said.