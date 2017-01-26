Following its call to boycott “A Dog’s Life,” PETA is leading protests in 25 cities, including New York.

AMC Empire 24, at 234 W. 42nd St., will be the site of what the animal right’s organization calls a “lively protest” in a statement. Dog lovers are encouraged to turn out at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

While most films would love to inspire a viral hashtag, #BoycottADogsPurpose, pushed by PETA, isn’t meant to inspire ticket sales.

The Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures film, opening Friday, has been mired in controversy since the release earlier this month of a TMZ video that depicts a German Shepherd being forced into raging waters on set in Winnipeg, Canada. The dog is shown struggling with its handler to get out of the water and onto solid ground.

“No amount of spin from Hollywood will change the fact that being forced to do a terrifying stunt is not a dog’s purpose,” Lisa Lange, PETA senior vice president, said. “PETA is calling on kind people to boycott this film and send the message that animals should be treated humanely, not exploited and abused as movie props.”

Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures issued short a statement on Jan. 18, when the TMZ video surfaced, saying that the "production team followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals." The dog depicted in the video, Hercules, was shown "great care and concern," as were all animals in the production.

"On the day of the shoot, Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot," the statement continues.

Demonstrations will take place across North America, inlcuding in Winnipeg.