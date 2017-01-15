Sybrina Fulton, left, the mother of Trayvon Martin,

Sybrina Fulton, left, the mother of Trayvon Martin, and Gwen Carr, second from left, the mother of Eric Garner, listen during the "We Shall Not Be Moved" rally on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

