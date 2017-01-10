Former New York Senator Al D’Amato was kicked off a JetBlue flight heading to the city from Florida on Monday night, captured on video trying to lead a “rebellion” on a delayed flight.

D’Amato, who was visiting a sick friend in Florida, apparently became angry when the flight crew asked people to change seats due to “weight and balance issues” after an already five- hour delay, a spokesman with D’Amato’s company, Park Strategies, said in an email.

“Anyone who knows Senator D’Amato knows he speaks his mind ... JetBlue has apologized to the Senator for over reacting and the Senator apologized for speaking his mind at a time when he clearly had left his patience at the gate,” the spokesman said, adding that D’Amato was also sleep deprived.

D’Amato’s plane, Flight 1002, was scheduled to leave Ft. Lauderdale for JFK at about 1:40 p.m. Monday but didn’t take off until after 8 p.m., according JetBlue’s flight tracker and the New York Post, which first reported the story.

“We can still speak in this country,” D’Amato was heard saying on the video, which was posted to Facebook, adding he was “making an appeal to all you people.”

@AlDAmatoNY Former State Senator of New York was kicked off JetBlue flight just for speaking out... #FreedomOfSpeech #FirstAmendment pic.twitter.com/d5AwutQDav — Layla D (@laylafd31) January 10, 2017

“Stand up for what’s right and walk out with me,” he said, standing in the aisle. “That’s the only thing they’ll know ... if you don’t then what do you stand up for?”

D’Amato walked down the aisle with officers from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. A spokeswoman from the sheriff’s office confirmed that officers responded to the plane but said JetBlue handled the entire incident.

A woman can then be heard telling people to “stand up” while a flight attendant makes an announcement requesting everyone to remain in their seats with their seat belts fastened.

On Tuesday, a representative for JetBlue said a customer was removed from Flight 1002, but would not comment on the passenger’s name.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” the representative said in an email. “If a customer is causing a conflict on the aircraft, it is standard procedure to ask the customer to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs a risk of escalation in-flight.”

D’Amato served 18 years in the Senate before he was defeated in 1998 by Sen. Charles Schumer.

D’Amato then founded Park Strategies, a public policy firm, where he serves as the group’s managing director.