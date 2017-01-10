Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, seen here arriving at

Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, seen here arriving at Hofstra University for a presidential debate, was kicked off a JetBlue flight yesterday. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

Comments

More like this

Police officer Steven McDonald is seen on April Officials: Paralyzed NYPD cop dies after heart attack Esteban Santiago reportedly booked a flight to New Report: Fort Lauderdale shooter booked flight to NYC A plan to complete a hiking trail from Cuomo: Canada-New York Harbor hiking trail to be done by 2020

Comments