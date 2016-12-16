Alternate side parking: Those three words are enough to send a shudder down the spine of any New Yorker who dares to keep a car in the city.
You know the drill: You wake up three hours early and circle your neighborhood's streets like a vulture in search of a spot, only to end up parking somewhere that will land you a $45 ticket anyway. "Should have moved the car after work," you mutter to yourself. "Should have sold my car five years ago," you whisper to no one in particular.
But there's an occasional light at the end of the proverbial tunnel — a few days over the course of the year when the pesty alternate side parking regulations are suspended and you can park wherever you please. For non-city dwellers, holidays may be a time to gather with loved ones, but here in NYC, holidays carry a greater significance -- not having to find a new parking spot.
Then there's the occasional, horrible snowstorm that puts a damper on virtually all aspects of your life but one: parking.
Here's when you won't have to move your car.
2016:
Saturday, Dec. 17: Snow operations
Sunday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day
Monday, Dec. 26: Christmas Day observed
2017:
Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year's Day
Monday, Jan. 2: New Year's Day observed
Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday
Saturday, Jan. 28: Asian Lunar New Year
Monday, Feb. 13: Lincoln's birthday observed
Monday, Feb. 20: Washington's birthday (aka Presidents Day)
Wednesday, March 1: Ash Wednesday
Sunday, March 12: Purim
Tuesday, April 11: Passover
Wednesday, April 12: Passover
Thursday, April 13: Holy Thursday
Friday, April 14: Good Friday
Monday, April 17: Passover
Tuesday, April 18: Passover
Thursday, May 25: Solemnity of Ascension
Monday, May 29: Memorial Day
Wednesday, May 31: Shavuot
Thursday, June 1: Shavuot
Sunday, June 25: Eid al-Fitr
Monday, June 26: Eid al-Fitr
Tuesday, June 27: Eid al-Fitr
Tuesday, July 4: Independence Day
Tuesday, Aug. 15: Feast of the Assumption
Friday, Sept. 1: Eid al-Adha
Saturday, Sept. 2: Eid al-Adha
Sunday, Sept. 3: Eid al-Adha
Monday, Sept. 4: Labor Day
Thursday, Sept. 21: Rosh Hashanah
Friday, Sept. 22: Rosh Hashanah
Saturday, Sept. 30: Yom Kippur
Thursday, Oct. 5: Succoth
Friday, Oct. 6: Succoth
Monday, Oct. 9: Columbus Day
Thursday, Oct. 12: Shemini Atzeret
Friday, Oct. 13: Simchat Torah
Thursday, Oct. 19: Diwali
Wednesday, Nov. 1: All Saints' Day
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Election Day
Friday, Nov. 10: Veterans Day observed
Saturday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Thursday, Nov. 23: Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Dec. 8: Immaculate Conception
Monday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day