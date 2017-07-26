A “rusty, jagged fence” outside a Bronx elementary school that was damaged during superstorm Sandy remains a safety hazard as officials argue over who is responsible for repairing it, a state senator said Tuesday.

Nearly half the fence, attached to a concrete wall that stands between the tracks where Amtrak’s Acela Express trains run and Longfellow Avenue where the Bronx Charter School of the Arts is located, has toppled over onto the dead-end block.

While no injuries have been reported, the damaged metal is a safety concern as students often play on the block during their recess, Kenneth Garger, spokesman for State Sen. Jeff Klein, said.

Klein and principal Brenda Daniels demanded Tuesday afternoon that Amtrak and the city’s Department of Transportation settle the dispute over which agency owns the fence and replace it.

“In this day and age, and in this city, it is unacceptable for such a simple repair to be put off for this length of time,” Klein said in a statement. “While these two agencies pass the buck over who owns what, our children are being subjected to this unnecessary safety hazard.”

Today called on AMTRAK & NYC DOT to replace the fence outside Bronx Charter School for the Arts that's been damaged since Hurricane Sandy. pic.twitter.com/5Tf7vPwiRU — Jeffrey Klein (@JeffKleinNY) July 25, 2017

Back in February, Amtrak officials said ownership of the fence was transferred to the city in the 1950s, but the city says it has no record of the transfer, according to Klein.

Since then, any repairs have been in limbo and neither agency has taken ownership of the fence, Garger said.

“While Amtrak doesn’t own the property, we previously met with and worked with Senator Jeff Klein’s office, the city DOT and school officials on a solution to improve the wall,” Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said, but she did not elaborate on what that solution was.

The DOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.