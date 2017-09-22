Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner has an estimated 7.5 percent risk of reoffending but is “very unlikely” to get into trouble again as long as he continues “sexual compulsivity” treatment, his psychotherapist said in a newly released letter to the judge who will sentence him Monday for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

“Anthony’s illegal behavior was an anomaly and fell well outside of his typical sexual behavior — even his sexually compulsive behavior — because Anthony does not show any predatory behavior nor any unusual inclination toward individuals below the age of majority,” wrote psychotherapist Paul Kelly.

Weiner, 53, the estranged husband of longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, faces up to 10 years in prison for transmitting obscene material to a North Carolina teen over the internet, including sexually explicit messages and asking her to undress for him.

Prosecutors have called for a sentence of 21 to 27 months. Kelly’s letter to U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, unsealed with some redactions Friday, was excerpted extensively in Weiner’s sentencing memo last week asking for no prison time.

Kelly, Weiner’s psychotherapist since January, said the 7.5 percent risk of a repeat offense found by a court-appointed evaluator represented an “average” risk of recidivism.

“This means that his assessments indicate that if left within the community there would be a 92.5% chance that Anthony would NOT have another legal sexual problem,” Kelly wrote.

Prosecutors in their sentencing memo said Weiner had an attraction to “teen themed” pornography. But Kelly said all of the past sexting that led to his 2011 resignation from Congress and destroyed his later campaign for mayor involved legal encounters with adult women, not minors.

“For him communication and affirmation are his goals, not actual physical contact, and the communications he has sought have consistently been with consenting adults,” Kelly wrote. “The exchange he had which crossed legal boundaries was an anomaly.”

The therapist said Weiner’s treatment program includes weekly individual and group therapy sessions, four to five “12 Step” meetings a week, weekend intensive sessions periodically and daily check-ins, as well as tight restrictions on access to pornography and social media.

Since August, electronic monitoring has been in place on Weiner’s iPhone and iPad as well as Abedin’s desktop at home – “the full array of devices to which Anthony has regular access,” the letter said.