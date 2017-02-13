Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found on a No. 1 train over the weekend.

The scrawl was called in to cops at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday while the train was at the 137th Street-City College station, police said.

The department’s Hate Crimes Task Force was notified of the incident. The MTA said the graffiti has since been removed.

The incident follows a rash of hate-related crimes reported since the November election of President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded New Yorkers of his statewide Hate Crimes Task Force, noting recent graffiti that was drawn on a B train in the city, in which a swastika drawn on an American flag was “then boxed out in a black marker and altered with the letters ‘L-O-V-E.’”

In December, the city expanded its anti-discrimination hotline after the city’s Commission on Human Rights reported receiving 30 to 50 calls each day since the election.