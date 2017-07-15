The death of a 6-month-old baby girl is being investigated by police after she was found unresponsive inside a Bronx apartment Saturday, the NYPD said.

Police said they responded to a 911 call around 6:56 a.m. and found a baby unconscious inside the bedroom of an apartment at 20 Richmond Plaza. Police said the child's mother was home with her at the time.

The baby, identified as Zalaiah Lewis, was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, where she was later pronounced dead, cops said. There were no immediate signs of trauma, they said.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.