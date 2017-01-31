Jared Cole, right, senior manager for recycling outreach

Jared Cole, right, senior manager for recycling outreach in the city Sanitation Department, hands out free reusable bags Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, near Court and Montague streets in Brooklyn. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, center, is in talks with Officials looks to expand Car Free NYC this Earth Day Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is among the many CEOs' harsh words about Trump's travel ban Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles

Comments