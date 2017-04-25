Two people were shot after they got caught in the middle of an argument between a pair of ticket sellers near Battery Park on Monday, police said.

The ticket sellers were in an argument prior to the shooting, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. They got into a fist fight and then one of them pulled out a gun just before 3:20 p.m. outside 2 Washington St. He opened fire, striking two bystanders, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the two ticket sellers Tuesday morning. Both are described as in their 30s.

A woman, 34, was shot in the left knee and a man, 40, was shot in the torso, cops said.

A law enforcement source initially said the 40-year-old man was one of the ticket sellers, but police later said he was not believed to be part of the argument.

The woman was taken to Lower Manhattan Hospital and the man took himself to Long Island College Hospital, police said. Both were in stable condition.